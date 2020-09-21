Students of class 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools voluntarily with written permission from their parents to take guidance from teachers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Schools in the country are set to reopn partially from today for students of Class 9-12 as part of the ongoing Unlock 4.0. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions across India have remain closed for over five months in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the guidelines issued by the Centre, students of class 9 to 12 will be allowed to visit their schools voluntarily with written permission from their parents to take guidance from teachers.

Making it clear that in was not mandatory to reopen the schools, the Centre had allowed the states to take the final call on stagerred reopening of schools depending on the COVID-19 situation.

Several states including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Uttarakhand and West bengal, have announced that they will not allow reopening of schools from Monday. Bihar’s education department will hold a meeting on Tuesday to take decision on reopening school in the state.

Here's what states have decided on reopening of schools from September 21:

Delhi: All schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 5 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city-state. The Arvind Kejriwal government had said earlier that it would allow senior students to come to schools if they need any guidance from their teachers.

However, the government later made it clear that there will be no partial reopening of the schools — not for any student.

Punjab: The Punjab government has allowed the opening of higher education institutions from today for PhD scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work. Moreover, students of 9 to 12 classes will be allowed to visit schools with written consent from parents in Punjab.

Uttar Pradesh: The state education department has announced that schools will not resume from Monday amid the increasing number of cases in the state. It, however, has not announced any date regarding the resumption of classes.

Karnataka: The Karnataka government on Saturday prohibited Class 9 to 12 students from visiting schools and pre-university colleges to meet teachers in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement issued by the government, the students were earlier allowed by the education department after COVID-19 cases in the state had come down. However, as the pandemic continues to rage the state, the state government felt it was not safe to call students to colleges or schools to meet teachers, it said.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools in Andhra Pradesh are set to resume normal classes from Monday for students of Classes 9 to 12. Authorities have issued guidelines and students living outside containment zones will be allowed to visit their schools on a voluntary basis to clear their doubts and take guidance from their teachers.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools from Classes 9 to 12 from today. The decision in this regard was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. These schools will be opened with 50 per cent teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance for students from Class 9 to Class 12, provided the students are willing to take guidance from the teachers.

Gujarat: The Gujarat government has decided against reopening schools from September 21 in light of the COVID-19 situation in the state, minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said. The state government took the decision "in the interest of students" during a cabinet meet presided over by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar, the education minister said.

SOPs to be followed by students/teachers/employees at schools:

Physical distancing of at least 6 feet to be followed as far as feasible.

Use of face covers/masks to be made mandatory.

Frequent hand washing with soap (for at least 40-60 seconds) even when hands are not visibly dirty.

Use of alcohol-based hand sanitizers (for at least 20 seconds) can be done wherever feasible.

Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed. This involves strict practice of covering one’s mouth and nose while coughing/sneezing with a tissue/handkerchief/flexed elbow and disposing off used tissues properly.

Self-monitoring of health by all and reporting any illness at the earliest.

Spitting shall be strictly prohibited.

