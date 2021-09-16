As India moves steadily in its vaccination drive and with the significant decline in the new COVID cases, barring Kerala and Mizoram, state governments have started complete reopening of activities including schools, public places, fairs and exhibitions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With its aim to inoculate its total adult population against COVID-19 by this year's end, India has so far vaccinated over 76 crore people against the deadly virus. The deadly virus has so far afflicted more than 3.33 crore people in the country and claimed the lives of 3.43 lakh people.

With the rise in vaccinations, several states in the country have also administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of the adult population. States and Union Territories including Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Sikkim, have administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine to 100 per cent adult population.

Delhi: After observing a steady drop in new Covid cases, the Delhi government has allowed public fairs and exhibitions from Thursday. Apart from this, Delhi university has also allowed final year students to attend physical classes, however, they are required to maintain the Covid-19 SOPs. After almost 1.5 years the Delhi university has resumed its physical classes.

Schools have also been allowed to resume for higher classes, however, a decision is pending regarding the resumption of primary classes. According to the health department, the national capital recorded 57 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday and zero deaths. This is for the first time in the month of September that Delhi has exceeded the daily case tally to 50.

Punjab: Chandigarh has entered the Union Health Ministry’s list of states and UTs which have vaccinated 100 per cent of the population who are eligible for the vaccine (18+ age group) with the first dose of the vaccine. Punjab on Wednesday registered 44 fresh cases of Covid 19 with zero fatalities, PTI reported. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has permitted all the public as well as private transports with 50 per cent of seating capacity. The Punjab government had earlier last month resumed schools for all classes with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

Tamil Nadu: Since the neighboring states of Maharashtra and Kerala reporting a high number of Covid cases, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to extend the Covid-19 restrictions in the state. According to the latest guidelines, the public entry has been prohibited on beaches, worship places on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The government has also directed all district collectors to take the necessary precaution to control the spread of the Covid-19. Apart from that, the ban on holding religious events will continue in the state.

Andhra Pradesh: Given increasing Covid cases, the state government has decided to extend the existing curfew in Andhara Pradesh till September 30. Andhra Pradesh recorded 1,455 fresh cases and 11 deaths on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the recovery rate in the state stands at 98.59 per cent with 20,04,786 total recoveries so far. The Andhra Pradesh government allowed students to attend physical classes from August 16, 2021.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen