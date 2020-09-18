﻿Amid the rapid surge in the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the city's Directorate of Education on Friday announced that all the schools across the national capital will remain closed for all the students till October 5, 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the rapid surge in the coronavirus cases in Delhi, the city's Directorate of Education on Friday announced that all the schools across the national capital will remain closed for all the students till October 5, 2020. However, the order also stated that the ongoing online classes and teaching-learning activities will continue as usual in the city.

"All schools will remain closed for students in Delhi till October 5, 2020. Online classes & teaching-learning activities will continue as usual", an official order issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) said today.

"School principals are authorised to call staff as per requirement for smooth conduct of online classes or any other work", the order by the DoE added.

Instructions have been given to all schools in Delhi including Government, Aided, Private and MCD to inform the staff, parents and students about this circular by phone call / SMS or other means.

Schools in Delhi along with other parts of the country were closed on March 16 when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While several restrictions have been eased in different phases of ‘Unlock’ since June 8, educational institutions continue to be closed. As per the latest guidelines under ‘Unlock’, schools have been allowed to call students from class 9 to 12 to schools on a voluntary basis from September 21.

Earlier, the Delhi government had asked the Directorate of Education to know the opinion of the parents regarding the opening of the schools. Parents were asked for their opinion through a Google form and as a result, most parents have refused to send their children to schools amid this pandemic.

Delhi has been witnessing a second surge in coronavirus cases. The national capital during the last 24 hours recorded 4,432 new cases of the deadly coronavirus taking the national capital’s overall COVID-19 caseload to 2,34,701. The death toll in the Delhi also climbed up to 4,877 after 38 new fatalities were reported from across the city during the last 24 hours.

Posted By: Talib Khan