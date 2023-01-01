Winter Vacation Punjab: Schools To Remain Closed As Cold Wave Continues

Students paddle their bicycles on their way to school on a foggy morning, in Jalandhar in December (Image Credits: ANI)

AMID the chilling cold that has gripped India, the Punjab government on Sunday extended the winter vacation of all the private and government schools of the state, which was earlier to end on January 2.

School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that all the schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier, but on January 9, 2022.

Earlier, holidays were also announced in several other parts of the country due to the freezing winter.

Punjab Govt has extended winter holidays in all the government, private and aided schools till January 8, 2023



All schools in the state would not open on January 2nd as announced earlier. The schools would now open on January 9, 2023: School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Winter Vacation In Delhi

The schools in the national capital are closed from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However remedial classes will be conducted for students of classes IX to XII from January 2 to January 14, 2023.

Rajasthan Schools Closed Till January 5

Schools in Rajasthan went on vacation from December 25, 2022 and the holidays will end on January 5, 2023. While the number of summer vacation days was reduced in the state in 2022, the winter vacation holidays were increased.

Uttar Pradesh Winter Holidays

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had also instructed all schools in Meerut to remain shut starting from December 27, 2022, till January 1, 2023. The decision was taken by the District Magistrates in view of the cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Sunday recorded a maximum temperature of 21.1 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the IMD said.