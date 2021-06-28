Availability of Covid-19 vaccine for children would pave the way for the reopening of schools and outdoor activities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the spread of COVID-19 is impeding the reopening of schools and colleges across the globe, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director Dr. Randeep Guleria has emphasized the need for vaccines for children against the Coronavirus to begin outdoor activities.

Talking to the news agency Press Trust of India, Dr. Guleria said that the availability of COVID-19 vaccine for children will decide the reopening of schools and whether children will be able to go outside or not. He also pointed out that schools need to reopen now since children have incurred major academic losses due to the pandemic.

"Availability of Covid-19 vaccine for children would pave the way for the reopening of schools and outdoor activities. Schools have to be reopened as there has been a major loss in studies in the last 18 months due to the pandemic," Dr Guleria said.

Dr. Guleria also said if the vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) are made available for children it would be a "milestone achievement," since concerns over the possible third wave of the virus affecting particularly children have become a great cause of worry for parents.

Earlier, Dr. Guleria had said that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin data from phase 2 and 3 trials of the 2-18 age group is likely to be available by September following which the vaccine for children may get approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

If the Zydus Cadila vaccine gets approval for emergency use in India, it could also become an option for the inoculation of children. Similarly, if Pfizer is approved before that people below the age of 18 will have more options available to get vaccinated.

Meanwhile, many states and UTs have announced the reopening of schools and colleges in July. However, students will not be called for classes until the situation is safe and secure. In Delhi, a teaching-learning activities strategy will be adopted online till schools reopen.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha