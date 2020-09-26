While the Haryana government resumed colleges and universities in the state from September 26 on a trial basis, schools in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir also reopened partially from September 21.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and the enforcement of the lockdowns in the country, almost all activities, including schools and colleges across the country were closed to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen.

Now after a closure of almost 6 months, schools and colleges in several parts of the country began to reopen from last week. While the Haryana government resumed colleges and universities in the state from September 26 on a trial basis, schools in Assam, Jammu and Kashmir also reopened partially from September 21.

The MHA in its Unlock 4.0 guidelines also have stated that schools can be reopened from September 21, however, this permission was subjected to the written consent of parents/guardians of the students going to attend the schools.

As the schools in some parts of the country started to reopen, several other states are planning to resume schools operations in the upcoming weeks. Private school associations are also pressing for the permission of the state government to resume schools.

Here's when other states are planning to open schools:

Delhi: The Delhi government earlier this month had announced that all schools in the national capital will remain closed till October 5, in wake of the coronavirus, which is showing a second surge in cases in Delhi.

Bihar: Schools in Bihar are all set to reopen from September 28 (Monday). All the students of class 9 to 12, living outside containment zones in the state, can visit their schools if they need any guidance. However, they will only be allowed if their parents or guardians give written consent.

Tripura: The Tripura government has decided to reopen all the government and government-aided schools in the state from October 5, which were closed since March in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. State Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said that the government has decided to reopen schools for students of class 9-12, for consultation with their teachers, from October 5.

Tamil Nadu: The Tamil Nadu government may reopen all schools in the state from October 1 for the students of classes 10th, 11th and 12th on a voluntary basis.

Uttar Pradesh: The Lucknow Unaided Private Schools' Association on Friday requested the state government to reopen the schools for senior students of class 9-12 from October 12. However, no official confirmation on this request has been announced by the government.

West Bengal: The West Bengal government are not likely to reopen the schools in the state in October due to the Durga Pooja. The government may reopen the schools from November.

Posted By: Talib Khan