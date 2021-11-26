New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Tamil Nadu government decided to shut all the schools and colleges in 22 districts due to bad weather in the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday issued a red alert in five districts of Tamil Nadu -- Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Pudukottai, and Nagapattinam, following heavy rains. The weather department has also predicted that several districts of the state will receive more rainfall in the coming days.

“Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 25th to 29th November. Isolated heavy rainfall also very likely over South Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema on 26th & 27th,” the IMD tweeted.

Incessant rainfall and floods have battered Tamil Nadu causing widespread damage to crops, buildings, and roads. Torrential rain also caused waterlogging and floodlike situations in several areas till now.

Following heavy rain spells since last month, 22 districts including Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Cuddalore, Tiruvarur, Tenkasi, and Villupuram have declared a holiday for schools and colleges.

Apart from these districts, Puducherry and Karaikal have also declared a holiday for educational institutions. On Friday, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district has received 25.9cm of rain till 5:30 am while Karaikal in Puducherry received 11.9cm of rain. Numerous people and animals have lost their lives in the catastrophe.

According to the Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, and Thenkasi districts will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall today. The department also mentioned that thunderstorm with heavy rainfall is likely to hit Thoothukudi, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Theni, Madurai, Pudukkottai, and Puducherry.

Seeing the situation, the government officials are bracing up with rescue plans in order to tackle the crisis. Heavy rain has battered more than 50,000 hectares of crop in Tamil Nadu. This monsoon season, the state witnessed 68 per cent more than the average downpour.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen