Scent Of Terror: In A First, JK Police Recover Perfume IED From LeT Terrorist Involved In Narwal Twin Blast

IN A MAJOR development in the twin blasts that took place in Narwal on January 21, Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a government school teacher-turned-terrorist associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba who was involved in the twin blasts and recovered the first of its kind perfume improvised explosive device (IED), from his possession.

The terrorist was identified as Arif, who is a government employee, and works as a teacher since 2010. Arif was arrested for allegedly carrying out multiple blasts, including one in a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh said the terrorist Arif was allegedly working at the behest of his Pakistani handlers for three years and admitted to his involvement in bombing the bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims that killed four people and injured 24 in May last year, Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

He also accepted his role in an IED explosion in Jammu's Shastri Nagar area in February 2022 besides the twin explosions at Narwal on January 21 that left nine people injured.

The police said that the terrorist intended to kill as many people as possible. It could have caused bigger damage if the police have not followed the SOPs.

"This is the first time we have recovered a perfume IED. We have not recovered any perfume IED before. The IED will blast if anyone tries to press or open it. Our special team will handle that IED," Singh as quoted by ANI, said.

Visuals of perfume IED which was recovered from the terrorist, Arif.



This is the first time any perfume IED has been recovered by Jammu Police.



What Is Perfume IED

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) planted inside a perfume bottle, blasts if an attempt is made to press or open it.



First Alert Of Perfume IED Issued In 2011

Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) had issued an alert for perfume IEDs after which Airport security officials were watching out for passengers carrying perfume bottles that warns of a threat from a perfume bottle-based IED, the Indian Express reported.

In Mumbai, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been asking passengers to fish out their perfume bottles and use it on themselves to prove that they are safe.