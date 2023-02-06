SC To Urgently Hear Lesbian Couple's Plea Challenging Kerala HC Order To Get Counselling

A SUPREME Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, has taken up the plea of a same-s*x couple, challenging Kerala High Court’s order directing them to attend counselling sessions with a psychiatrist, for urgent hearing on Monday. CJI Chandrachud informed that the bench will hear the matter today itself by the end of the board, according to a report by ANI.

Supreme Court agrees to give an urgent hearing on same-s*x couple's plea challenging Kerala HC order directing to attend counselling sessions with a psychiatrist. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that it will hear the plea today at the end of the board pic.twitter.com/K8IEgD4PBg — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court had, on Friday, transferred all pending petition in various High Courts seeking recognition of same-s*x marriages to itself. The CJI DY Chandrachud-led Supreme Court bench, which took up these petitions for hearing, said that there is a broad consensus among all the petitioners who want an “authoritative ruling on the issue”.

The petitioners are seeking judicial intervention to recognise same-s*x marriages and get them solemnised under the Special Marriages Act of 1954. Currently, this act governs the marriages of couples of different faiths who prefer a civil wedding and do not wish to solemnise their marriage under their personal religious laws.

The bench, comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala besides the Chief Justice, on Friday asked the Centre to file its response to the clubbed petitions by February 15. It also directed all the petitions in the matter to be jointly placed before it by March.

The Centre’s stand on the matter, according to their earlier submitted response in the top court, is that changing the existing marriage laws to recognise same-s*x marriages would lead to “complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws in the country”. It had rejected all petitions that sought changes to marriage laws to include same-s*x marriages.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Member of Parliament, Sushil Modi, had said in the Parliament that the judiciary should not rule on the matter of same-s*x marriages as it is supposed be decided by the legislature. He had said that “marriages between same s*x couples will create problems in the delicate balance of society”.

