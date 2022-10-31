SC To Hear Plea On Replacing Party Symbols On Ballot And EVMs With Educational Qualifications

This petition will be heard by Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Bela M Trivedi and SR Bhat.(Image: ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday will hear plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission to remove party symbols from the ballots and electronic voting machines (EVMs). The plea seeks to replace those political identities with educational qualifications and photograph of the candidates.

The removal of party symbols and addition of their qualification and background will decrease the chances of crime in elections and this will ensure fair selection of educated candidates in the country, the petitioner said. The plea also seeks to control the alleged dictatorship of political party bosses in ticket distribution process.

It also urges the court to announce that the use of party symbols on ballot and EVMs is unconstitutional, illegal and violative. This petition of reforming the electoral structure comes before Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Bela M Trivedi and SR Bhat.

The plea argues that the use of party symbols on EVMs and ballot papers violate the rights which are guranteed under Articles 14-15 read with articles 325-326 of the Indian Constitution by preventing free exercise of right to vote due to use of money power by the candidates.

The plea reads, “Direct the Election Commission of India to use the ‘name, age, educational qualification and photograph’ of the candidates on EVM, in order to provide equal opportunity to contesting candidates and to weed out corruption criminalisation, casteism, communalism regionalism, linguism and nepotism.”

There are several politicians in India with criminal background. According to data by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), in 2019, nearly half of elected Lok Sabha members showed criminal records. Every year, political parties use their symbols and give more chances to such leaders with criminal background to win elections. However, there is no mention of using such political symbols and identities in the Indian Constitution.