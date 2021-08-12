The bench said that under the Bombay Furlough and Parole Rules, applicable in Gujarat as well, a prisoner can be granted furlough once every year after he completes seven years in jail.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the orders of the Gujarat High Court granting a 14-day furlough to rape convict Narayan Sai, the son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu who is also serving life imprisonment for a separate rape case in Rajasthan. Staying the furlough, the top court said that however, it needs to examine whether the rules allow the annual furlough as per the calendar year or from 12 months after the last one was granted to a prisoner.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah issued a notice to Sai on the Gujarat government's plea challenging the high court's single-judge order and stayed it till further orders. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Gujarat government, said the single-judge order of June 24, 2021, granted furlough to Sai for two weeks but the division bench had stayed it till August 13 and therefore the state has moved the top court challenging the June 24 order.

The bench said that under the Bombay Furlough and Parole Rules, applicable in Gujarat as well, a prisoner can be granted furlough once every year after he completes seven years in jail. “The idea of furlough is that a prisoner gets away from the environment of jail and is able to meet his family members,” the bench said, and asked Mehta what are grievances with the order.

Mehta replied that under the rules and even in a judgement of this court, it has been held that furlough is not an absolute right and it depends on various factors. He said Sai and his father were arrested for offences under rape charges and they wield considerable influence with money and muscle power.

Mehta pointed out that they had even tried to bribe police officials, mobile phones were recovered from their cell in jail and even three prime witnesses crucial to their cases were killed. The bench said that now that he is convicted, all these contentions will not hold good as he was also granted furlough in December last year, which the state government has never challenged.

It asked the counsel appearing for Sai to file his reply within a week and posted the matter for further hearing after two weeks.

On April 26, 2019, Sai was convicted under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) by a Surat court and sentenced to life imprisonment.

In 2013, after Asaram was arrested for allegedly raping a girl in Rajasthan, two Surat-based sisters had accused Asaram and his son of sexual exploitation. The elder sister had accused Asaram of sexual assaults between 1997 and 2006 when she lived at his Ahmedabad ashram.

The younger sister had accused the godman's son of sexual assaults when she lived at Asaram's ashram in the Jahangirpura area of Surat between 2002 and 2005. The incidents of multiple sexual assaults and unnatural s*x with the victim had taken place between 2002 and 2005, but the case against Sai had been filed only in 2013. Sai was arrested from the Delhi-Haryana border in December 2013.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan