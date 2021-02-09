A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and others on the petitions filed by Tharoor, Sardesai and other journalists.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday puts on hold the arrest of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and 6 senior journalists for allegedly sharing unconfirmed tweets on the death of a protester on Republic Day during the tractor rally organised by the farmers against the farm laws enacted by the Centre last year. The top court adjourned the matter till February 23.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian issued notices and sought responses from the Centre and others on the petitions filed by Tharoor, Sardesai and journalists Mrinal Pande, Zafar Agha, Paresh Nath, Vinod K Jose and Anant Nath.

When the bench said it was issuing notice in the matter, senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tharoor, said that no coercive action be taken against the petitioners in the meantime. “Nothing is going to happen. Where is the danger,” said the bench, adding, “We will hear you after two weeks and stay the arrest in the meanwhile,” the bench said.

On January 30, Delhi Police had filed a case against Tharoor, Sardesai and others. Earlier, Tharoor and the six journalists were booked by Noida Police for alleged sedition, among other charges, over the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi, officials had said.

Madhya Pradesh Police had also filed a case against Tharoor and the six journalists over their alleged ''misleading'' tweets on the violence during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi. They all had allegedly made incorrect statements and reported wrongly on the tractor rally violence on Republic Day.

During the tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, a protester was reportedly died after his tractor overturned while he was trying to break the barricading put up at the ITO to stop the tractor march from entering the national capital. Many people, including Shashi Tharoor had alleged that the protester was killed due to a gunshot fired by the police personnel deployed there.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan