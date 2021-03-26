A Supreme Court bench comprising of CJI SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian had on December 17 last year reserved the verdict in the matter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big relief for Tata Sons, the Supreme Court on Friday said that the removal of Cyrus Mistry as the executive chairman of the Tata conglomerate in 2016 was right and overruled the 2019 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which reinstated Cyrus Mistry as the Chairman of the Tata Sons.

A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said it is allowing the appeals filed by Tata Group.

"The order of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dated December 18, 2019, is set aside," the bench said, adding that "all the questions of law are liable to be answered in favour of the appellants' Tata Group and the appeals filed by the Tata Group are liable to be allowed and SP Group is liable to be dismissed."

The apex court had on January 10 last year granted relief to the Tata group by staying the NCLAT order by which Mistry was restored as the executive chairman of the conglomerate. Mistry had succeeded Ratan Tata as chairman of Tata Sons in 2012 but was ousted four years later.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan