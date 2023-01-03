SC Says Cinema Halls Have Right To Prevent Moviegoers From Carrying Outside Food, Beverages

Supreme Court conceded that rules made by the government did not prevent bringing food from outside the cinema halls. (Image Credit: ANI.)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared that a cinema owner has the right to prohibit moviegoers from carrying food and drinks from outside into the movie hall. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha observed that a cinema hall is the private property of the owner and he is free to impose whatever terms and conditions he sees fit as long as they are not contrary to public interest and safety.

"A cinema hall owner has the right to regulate the entry of food and beverage. Whether to consume what is available is entirely the choice of the moviegoer. Viewers visit the hall for entertainment," the apex Court said.

The court further added that if a viewer enters a movie hall, he or she must abide by the rules of the cinema hall owner and it is evidently a matter of a commercial decision of the theatre owner.

The court subsequently set aside a ruling by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court which had ordered multiplexes and movie theatres to allow cinema-goers to bring their own food and drinks into the theatres.

“The High Court exceeded jurisdiction in passing such an order. It has been submitted to movie hall owners that drinking water will be supplied free of charge and when an infant accompanies a parent, as a matter of practice hall owners does not object to a reasonable amount of food for the infant," the Court observed.

The High Court's 2018 verdict was the matter of a batch of appeals being heard by the Court filed by theatre owners and the Multiplex Association of India challenging the verdict.

After observing that the rules framed by Jammu and Kashmir did not prohibit moviegoers from carrying their own food or water bottle into the theatre, the High Court issued orders allowing outside food in cinema halls.

Senior Advocate KV Viswanathan also submitted that precincts of cinema halls are not public property and admission to such halls is reserved by the cinema hall owner. He further said that there is no compulsion to buy food. As regards water that all halls ensure that hygienic water is made available, he added.

The apex court conceded that rules made by the government did not prevent bringing food from outside the cinema halls. However, a movie hall owner has the right to carry on his trade and occupation by following certain terms and conditions.

“It needs no emphasis that rule making power of the State has to be in consonance with the fundamental right of cinema hall owner to carry a business trade etc," the Court said.