SC Relief To Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren In Illegal Mining Case

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Chief Minister Hemant Soren's plea challenging Jharkhand High Court order against him in the illegal mining case. The high court had held that the pleas seeking probe against Soren in the mining case was maintainable.

A political crisis was triggered in Jharkhand after a petition by the BJP sought Soren's disqualification from the Assembly in an office of profit case. The BJP has allegedly sought the disqualification of Soren as an MLA accusing him of allocating a mining lease to himself while he held the state Mining portfolio in 2021.

In February this year, the BJP submitted a memorandum to the state Governor Ramesh Bais seeking the disqualification of Soren from the House under Section 9(A) of the Representation of People's Act.

Earlier, the Jharkhand Chief Minister asked the Election Commission for a copy of Governor Ramesh Bais's request letter to the election panel seeking a "second opinion" in the office-of-profit case.