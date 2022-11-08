SC Rejects Plea Challenging SP Leader Abdullah Azam's Disqualification As Uttar Pradesh MLA

The Supreme Court has rejected a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's order to disqualify Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's son Abdullah Azam from the UP Legislative Assembly. Abdullah Azam won from the Suar assembly segment in Rampur district in 2017. The top court, while rejecting the plea, said that there was no manifest error mentioned by the High Court to annul the election of Abdullah Azam Khan as Uttar Pradesh legislator.

A bench of justices Ajay Rastogi and BV Nagarathna rejected the plea filed by Abdullah Azam Khan challenging the Allahabad High Court order which declared his candidature void in UP Legislative Assembly Elections 2017 on the grounds that he was underage and not qualified to contest the Assembly polls in 2017.

"In the instant case, the date of birth of the appellant throughout in his records is 1st January, 1993 and only in the year 2015 when the appellant became keen to enter into active politics, the mother of the appellant submitted an application for the first time on January 17, 2015, claiming that the appellant was born on 30th September 1990, and birth certificate may be immediately issued to her and within three days, birth certificate was issued by the Nagar Nigam, Lucknow on 21st January, 2015," the top court observed.

“The High Court, in our considered view, has examined the documentary and the oral evidence available on record in extenso, we find that no manifest error was committed by the High Court in passing the impugned judgment, which may call for our interference," the SC added.

The Allahabad High Court had annulled the election of Abdullah Khan from the Suar Assembly segment from Rampur district calling it ‘null’ and ‘void’ as he was less than 25 years of age. Abdullah Khan was elected as MLA on a Samajwadi Party ticket on March 11, 2017. Abdullah Azam Khan won from Suar Assembly in 2017, but his candidature as a legislator was unseated by the High Court for being underage. He was again elected from the constituency in the Assembly polls held in 2022.

(With ANI Inputs)