SC Rejects Environmentalist's Plea To Be Appointed As President Of India

THE Supreme Court on Friday turned down a man's plea seeking to be appointed as the President of India after removing the current President Droupadi Murmu from the position.

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli called the petition scurrilous and asked, "What kind of scurrilous petitions are these? How is this (filed under) Article 32," as quoted by Bar and Bench.

Meanwhile, the petitioner, Kishore Jagannath Sawant, in his plea, alleged that he was not allowed to contest the recent Presidential polls. Claiming to be an environmentalist, he also said that he will work for all the "messy situations" of the world. Referring to the situation in Sri Lanka where protesters broke into the President's home, he also said that President's role needs to be redefined.

"Please hear me for two minutes. Recent example of Sri Lanka where citizens entered President's home, what is happening in Russia, I will work for whole world where things are messy. President's role needs to be redefined," he said.

The apex court in the hearing said that he can deliver speeches on the basis of his specialised knowledge as he is an environmentalist but filing the petitions in such a way is not the way, and asked the Registry not to entertain his further petition on similar issues in the near future.

"If you are an environmentalist you can make speeches with your specialised knowledge but not this," the Court said.

It further dismissed the plea calling it an "abuse of the process of the court". "The petition is frivolous and an abuse of the process of the Court, the allegations made are expunged from the record, and Registry are requested not to entertain such pleas in the near future," the Court ordered.

Reportedly, the petition consisted of three points- direction for his appointment as President of India, directions to treat him as an undisputed candidate for the 2022 Presidential election, and direction for payment of salaries paid to past presidents since 2004.

(With inputs from agencies)