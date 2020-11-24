New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of dismissed Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, challenging the election of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising of Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian, which had reserved its verdict in the case on November 18, upheld the Allahabad High Court judgment dismissing Tej Bahadur's election petition against the poll panel's decision to reject his nomination papers.

Tej Bahadur, who tried to contest the 2019 LS polls from Varanasi against PM Modi but failed after his documents were rejected by the Election officials, had filed a plea in the Supreme Court challenging the prime minister's election.

The dismissed BSF jawan, in the top court, argued that he had filed his nominations as an independent candidate earlier, but later, he filed his nominations as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Varanasi and alleged that the Election Commission had rejected his nomination papers for 'irrelevant reasons'.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had also rejected Tej Bahadur Yadav's plea challenging the returning officer's decision to reject his nomination. On May 1 last year, the returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Tej Bahadur, as a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate.

Tej Bahadur Yadav was dismissed from the Border Security Force (BSF), as a constable, after he posted a video on Facebook complaining about the quality of food served to the troops of Indian Army deployed on the frontline areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

