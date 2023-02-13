SC Rejects Challenge To Redrawing J-K Constituencies; Delimitation Exercise And Row Explained

SUPREME Court, on Monday, dismissed the petition challenging the delimitation exercise that was carried out to introduce new legislative assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the top court also said that the dismissal of this petition should not be construed as an approval for the abrogation of article 370 as this issue is pending before a constitution bench.

The judgement with regards to petition challenging delimitation exercise undertaken in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir was passed by a bench comprising Justice SK Paul and Justice AS Oka.

Also Watch:

What was the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir?

First off, what does delimitation mean? It is the act of adding assembly constituencies and redrawing the limits of existing constituencies in a state that has a legislative assembly. The delimitation exercise is usually entrusted with an independent high-powered panel called the Delimitation Commission whose orders have the force of law and cannot be questioned by any court. These changes in constituencies are made on the basis of population size of the given regions.

The commission that was formed to make the changes in the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir introduced 6 new seats in the Jammu region while adding one seat in the Kashmir region. Additionally, the boundaries of Anantanag Lok Sabha constituency and Baramullah constituency in the Kashmir region have been changed.

Jammu’s Pir Panjal region, comprising Poonch and Rajouri districts have been included in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat in Kashmir. While, a Shia-dominated region of Srinagar parliamentary constituency has been added to Baramulla constituency.

Why was it controversial?

Critics of the move have pointed to the alleged disproportionate representation that this exercise will lead to. Around 44 per cent of the Union Territories population resides in the Jammu region. While, 56 per cent lives in the Kashmir region.

However, the recently introduced changes in the constituencies mean that the less populous Jammu region will vote for 48 per cent of seats. Whereas, more populous Kashmir region will get to vote on just 52 per cent of the remaining seats.

Besides this major change, many have pointed to the fact that delimitation is just being done in Jammu and Kashmir and not the rest of the country when the freezing of seats was done across the country in 2002. The freeze was upheld by both the High Court and Supreme Court.

Another major point of contention was that although delimitation is done on the basis of population size, in this case theb government had said it would for J&K consider, constituency size, remoteness and closeness to the border.