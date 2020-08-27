The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde declined to interfere with an interim order passed by the Madras Hugh Court, in which it had on August 14, granted relief to Patanjali.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a relief for Baba Ramdev, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stop Patanjali Ayurveda from using the trademark Coronil for its immunity boosters launched amid the coronavirus pandemic creating a huge controversy.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde declined to interfere with an interim order passed by the Madras Hugh Court, in which it had on August 14, granted relief to Patanjali and stayed an earlier order of a single-judge bench of the high court.

“In these Covid times, if we prevent the use of word Coronil, it will be terrible for the product (of Patanjali),” CJI Bobde remarked on the appeal challenging the interim order of division bench.

The apex court dismissed Arudra’s plea and asked them to pursue the matter before the division bench of the Madras High Court, which will hear the matter in September. The case pertained to a trademark dispute, not related to the merits of branding or the efficacy of the formulation of products marketed under the brand name ‘Coronil’.

The single-judge bench on August 6 had directed the Patanjali to stop using the trademark Coronil and also fined the Ayurveda company of Rs 10 lakh on it in a trademark suit filed by a private firm Arudra Engineers Private Limited.

The complainant Arudra had claimed that the trademark Coronil was owned by it since 1993 and the company uses it for their industrial cleaning products and chemical preparations.

The single judge, while allowing Arudra’s plea, had noted that Patanjali exploited the public’s fear and panic by projecting and advertising it’s Coronil products as a cure for Covid-19.

“The defendants (Patanjali) have repeatedly projected that they are a 10,000 crores company. However, they are still chasing further profits by exploiting the fear and panic among the general public by projecting a cure for the coronavirus, when actually their ‘Coronil Tablet’ is not a cure but rather an immunity booster for cough, cold and fever,” the single judge had noted while imposing fine of Rs. 10 lakh.

Posted By: Talib Khan