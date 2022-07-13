SC Refuses To Stay Demolitions In Uttar Pradesh, Says 'Can't Pass Omnibus Order'

Police personnel stand guard as the bulldozer prepares to demolish the construction of a local leader Javed Ahmed, an accused in Prayagraj protests. (ANI Photo)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to put a stay on demolitions carried out by UP civic authorities across the states, saying that it "cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action". A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter and said it will hear the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against demolitions on August 10.

"Rule of law has to be followed, there is no dispute on that. But can we pass an omnibus order? If we pass such an omnibus order, will we not prevent the authorities from taking action against the violators," the bench said.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the Muslim body seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to ensure that no further demolitions of properties of alleged accused in recent cases of violence are carried out.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government, in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court, said that the intervention applications filed by Jamiat-Ulama-i-Hind, are nothing but "proxy litigation" and that the owners of two partially demolished properties in Kanpur have already admitted to the illegality of construction.

The Uttar Pradesh government in an affidavit, said, "It is submitted that the present intervention applications are nothing but proxy litigation to protect illegal encroachments, and that too, not by actual affected parties, if any and respondent no. 3 state takes strong exception to the same and to the applicant's naming the state's highest constitutional functionaries and attempting to falsely label the local development authority's lawful actions as a method of collective retribution. Such allegations are absolutely false and vehemently denied."

The state government said the pleas against the demolitions were filed to mislead courts. In June, Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind had filed a plea in the Supreme Court after the administration in Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Saharanpur demolished the houses of the accused, who were allegedly involved in violent protests following former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's remarks on Prophet Muhammad.

(With Agencies Inputs)