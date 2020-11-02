On September 30, the special court had acquitted all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case citing lack of conclusive evidence.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to extend the security of former special judge S K Yadav who had pronounced the verdict in the Babri Masjid demolition case, saying it does not "consider it appropriate to provide security".

A bench, headed by Justice R F Nariman, was hearing the former judge's request continue his personal security in view of the sensitivity of the case. The bench said after going through the letter it does not see the merit in extending his security.

On September 30, the special court had acquitted all 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, saying there was no conclusive evidence that they were part of any conspiracy to bring down the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

The verdict came less than a year after the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute, which paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple at the Ayodhya site.

In the 2,300-page order, the court concluded that the authenticity of audio, video provided by CBI could not be established during the trial, and the audio of the speeches, placed on record as evidence, were not clear.

The CBI produced 351 witnesses and 600 documents as evidence before the court and charges were framed against 48 people, 16 died during the course of the trial.

The court said all the evidence on the paper has been reviewed and the charge against the accused could not be proved. The court observed that it has come on record that after the structure was demolished Advani was unhappy.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta