SC Protects Minors Seeking Abortion, Says 'Doctors Need Not Disclose Their Identities To Cops'

THE SUPREME Court on Friday has extended the benefits of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act to minors engaging in consensual se*ual activity by extempting doctors from disclosing their identity to the local police officials.

The top court had included unmarried women for abortion between 20 - 24 weeks of pregnancy under the MTP Act, citing that limiting the provision to cover only married women would render it discriminatory and violative of Article 14.

Additionally, it has been added that a husband's act of sexual assault is included in the definition of "sexual assault" or "rape" under the MTP Act's rules.

According to Justice DY Chandrachud, the MTP Act must reflect social realities. The law should also change and should not be static.

"Unsafe abortions are preventable. Our understanding of mental health has to be considered in common parlance. Account must be taken of a pregnant woman's environment," the Supreme Court said.

"Married women may also form part of the survivors of sexual assault or rape. A woman may become pregnant due to a non-consensual act by the husband. S*x and gender-based violence in all its forms has been part of families, "Justice Chandrachud said.

"It's ultimately the prerogative of each woman to decide as per her material circumstances. Various economic, cultural, or social factors play a part... The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have the autonomy to have a free exercise of these rights, "Justice said."

The case is related to a 25-year-old woman who approached the Delhi high court requesting the termination of her pregnancy at 23 weeks and 5 days, stating that though her relationship with her partner is consensual, she is unmarried and her partner refused to marry her.

The division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad, observed that the pregnancy arising from a consensual relationship of an unmarried woman is not covered under the MTP Rules, 2003.