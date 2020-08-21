However, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the concession to allow these temples to open cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involves large gatherings.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed three Jain temples in Mumbai to open for the last two days of Paryushan, scheduled to be held on August 22 and August 23. However, the top court has made it mandatory for the temple authorities to observe Centre's SOPs on the opening of religious places and maintaining social distancing norms.

The three temples which were allowed to open by the top court are the Jain Temples at Dadar, Byculla and Chembur in Mumbai. However, a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said that the concession to allow these temples to open cannot be applied to any other temple or for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which involves large gatherings.

"We must make it clear that the order, in this case, does not extend to any other trust or any other temples. Our order is not intended to apply in any other case, particularly which involves large congregations of people which by their very nature cannot be controlled. We accordingly permit the petitioners to perform their prayers at temples of Dadar, Byculla and Chembur for the remaining days of Paryushan," the bench said in its order.



"We accordingly direct the petitioners to follow the SOP. In addition, petitioners before us have stated that they will comply with the SOP. We are of the view that since the statement of the petitioner is in the form of the undertaking if the petitioners faithfully comply with the undertaking before us, it will not be hazardous for the temples to be opened," the order said.



During the hearing, CJI Bobde also criticised the Maharashtra Government for allowing the opening of malls and other economic activity but not temples.



"I find it very strange that every activity they are allowing involves economic activity. They are willing to take the risk if money is involved but if it is religious then they say it is COVID-19 and we can't do this," Justice Bobde observed.



The apex court's order came on a plea filed by the Shri Parshwatilak Shwetambar Murtipujak Jain Trust seeking permission to keep Jain temples open during the Paryushan festival which begins on August 15. The petition of trust has challenged an interim order passed by the Bombay High Court on August 13

