The Supreme Court has ordered real estate company Supertech to demolish its two 40-floor towers built in one of their housing projects in Noida.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 31) passed an order to demolish the two 40-floor towers built by real estate company Supertech in one of its housing projects in Noida. The Supreme Court in its judgement said that the construction was a result of the collusion between the officials of the Noida authority and Supertech. The real estate company has been ordered to raze the construction at its own cost. The Court has also ruled that the flats in the tower will be reimbursed along with 12 per cent interest.

“All flat owners in the twin towers in Noida to be reimbursed along with 12% interest," the Court said, adding the demolition shall be overlooked by the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) to ensure safe demolition.

A bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud pronounced the verdict following a batch of pleas.

Meanwhile, Supertech Ltd defended the construction of twin towers and claimed no illegality. It said the Emerald Court Owner Resident Welfare Association, which has filed the case before the high court challenging the construction of the twin towers, was not even in existence when the plan was sanctioned and construction had begun.

Out of 633 people booking the flats initially, 133 have moved out to other projects, 248 have taken refunds and 252 home buyers still had their bookings with the company in the project, the builder said.

On the other hand, the homebuyers association has claimed that the huge twin towers constructed by the builder were not in the original plan shown to them at the time of booking. They also pointed that it has blocked their view, fresh air, and sunlight.

Earlier the top court had said that Supertech has done wrong as the towers were constructed by encroaching upon the green common area of the housing society. The court also reprimanded the NOIDA authority saying it is reeking with corruption and had connived with the builder.

