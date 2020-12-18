The top court has also asked the two to file their reply within six weeks and said that both Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja don't need to appear in person before the court.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and cartoonist Rachita Taneja on the pleas seeking a contempt of court proceedings against the two for allegedly denigrating judiciary and judges in tweets and illustrations.

The top court has also asked Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja to file their replies in six weeks, however, exempted both the artists from personal appearances before the court in separate contempt cases.

In its notice, a bench of Supreme Court headed by Justices Ashok Bhushan also comprising of Justices R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah, asked the two artists to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for scandalising the judiciary.

The apex court's notice came a month after Attorney General, KK Venugopal, granted consent for initiation of criminal contempt proceedings against Kamra, saying the tweets are in “bad taste” and it is time that people understand that attacking the apex court brazenly will attract punishment under the Contempt of Courts Act, 1972.

Posted By: Talib Khan