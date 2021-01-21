The top court's notice came on a petition of a resident of Mirzapur, who, in his petition complained about the portrayal of Mirzapur, UP in bad light in the web series.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the makers and producers of super-hit web series Mirzapur along with the Amazon Prime Videos on a petition of a resident of Mirzapur, who complained about the portrayal of Mirzapur, UP in bad light in the web series. The Supreme Court has also sought a response from the OTT platform and the makers of the web series.

"Mirzapur has rich cultural value, but in 2018 Excel Entertainment has launched a web series named Mirzapur of 9 episodes in which they have shown Mirzapur a city of goons and adulteresses," said the plea filed by Sujeet Kumar Singh through advocate Binay Kumar Das.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde after a brief hearing in the matter issued the notice to the directors, producers -- Excel Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. -- and Amazon Prime Video.

The petitioner in his complaint has specifically objected to the portrayal of a woman who was shown as a Mirzapur resident and has sexual affair with the servant of the house as well as her father-in-law. "By showing such ridicules and shameless things on the name of a city/ district is the insult of approximately 30 lakh population and rich culture of Mirzapur," the plea said.

The plea contended that the government should make some guidelines to prohibit bad portrayal of historical and cultural values of a city. "Mirzapur is a place where the holy river Ganga meets the Vindhya range... The world-famous temple Vindhyachal Temple, which is also one of the 108 Shakti Peeth in India, is situated in Mirzapur district," contended the plea objecting to its portrayal in bad light''.

Another FIR was filed on Sunday against Mirzapur by a journalist and writer, Arvind Chaturvedi, who hails from the eastern UP district. The FIR was lodged with a charge of "deliberate and malicious intention of outraging religion feelings". In his complaint, Chaturvedi said the plot and dialogues of the web series hurt his religious sentiments and portrayed the district in a bad light. Meanwhile, a police team has also reportedly left for Mumbai to investigate the FIR.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan