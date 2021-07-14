Meanwhile, the government of Uttarakhand on Tuesday called off the Kanwar Yatra, citing the risk of COVID-19. The yatra is scheduled to be held from July 25 to August 6.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government over its decision to allow Kanwar Yatra amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Supreme Court bench headed by Justice RF Nariman took suo moto cognizance of the UP government's decision to allow the Kanwar Yatra from next week and sought a response from the Yogi Adityanath government. The matter will be heard on Friday.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta