India Coronavirus News: The Supreme Court also observed that the power to impose a lockdown should stay with the state government and should not become a "judicial decision".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India reporting the world's biggest single-day spike of over 3.14 lakh coronavirus cases, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to the central government over the shortage of oxygen, essential drugs and the manner and method of vaccination in the country.

After taking into the record that six different High Courts are hearing the matter, a three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, asked the Centre to submit the national plan on how it is planning to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

"We as a court wish to take suo motu cognizance of certain issues. we find that there are 6 high courts Delhi, Bombay Sikkim, MP, Calcutta and Allahabad. They are exercising jurisdiction in best interest. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources," the top court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The top court, which said that it will next hear the matter of Friday, also appointed senior advocate Harish Salve as amicus curiae to assist it in suo motu case on COVID-19 management.

It also observed that the power to impose a lockdown should stay with the state government and should not become a "judicial decision".

India has been hit by the second wave of coronavirus pandemic that has led to a massive spike in daily cases. Several states and union territories (UTs), especially Maharashtra and Delhi, have complained of a shortage of oxygen and other medical drugs, asking the central government to help them in the crisis.

Though India has been witnessing an alarming spike in daily cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged states and UTs to avoid complete lockdowns and focus on micro containment zones to check the spread of COVID-19. He has also assured states and UTs of oxygen availability, saying the central government is taking the necessary steps to deal with the situation.

