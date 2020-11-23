Extending the parole, the top court ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide police protection to Perarivalan so that he can visit the hospital for his check-up.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday extended the parole of AG Perarivalan, who is a convict in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, for a week to get his medical check-up done. The top court will now hear the matter in January 2021.

Extending the parole granted by the Madras High Court, a bench led by Justice L Nageswara Rao ordered the Tamil Nadu government to provide police protection to Perarivalan so that he can visit the hospital for his check-up.

This comes a day after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is conducting a probe on the "larger conspiracy" aspect as per the mandate of Jain Commission report, told the top court that the decision to grant parole to Perarivalan is up to the Tamil Nadu Governor.

"It is for the His Excellency Governor of Tamil Nadu to take a call on the issue whether remission is to be granted or not and in so far as relief is concerned in the present matter CBI has no role," the CBI had said in its 24-page affidavit.

"Present petitioner is not the subject matter of the further investigation carried out by MDMA. The further investigation conducted by MDMA is only limited to the mandate provided to it by the Jain Commission Report," it added.

Perarivalan is serving a life term at the Puzhal Central Prison in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai. He was granted parole by the Madras High Court earlier this month to visit his father and attend his niece's marriage.

The 49-year-old is one of the convicts in the assassination case of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was arrested on June 11, 1991, at Periyar Thidal and was given a death penalty. However, his death penalty was converted to life term imprisonment by the Supreme Court on February 18, 2014.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma