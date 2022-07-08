SC Grants Interim Bail To Fact-Checker Mohammed Zubair In UP Hate Speech Case

The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair in the case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The top court further issued notice to the UP Police on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court's order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers "hate mongers".

The top court, in its order, said that the interim bail has been granted for five days on the condition that he will not post any fresh tweets on the issue related to the case. The Supreme Court also said that "Zubair is not allowed to leave the jurisdiction of the Sitapur Magistrate", adding, that "he shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bengaluru or anywhere else".

A vacation bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari on Thursday agreed to list the matter for hearing on Friday subject to assignment by the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. Mentioning the matter for urgent hearing, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for Zubair, had told the bench that there is a serious threat to his life.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court that yesterday Zubair's counsel mentioned that there is a threat to his life. "He's in judicial remand, his bail was rejected yesterday by Sitapur court and was sent to remand. This fact was not disclosed by him to the top court. It's a clear purposeful suppression of facts," said Mehta.

"Such conduct of suppression of facts should not be encouraged. He is seeking bail from the Supreme Court without telling this court that his bail was rejected yesterday by the Sitapur court," he added.

Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Zubair, told the Supreme Court that it was written in the petition that Sitapur police seek police custody of Zubair. The order challenged in the apex court is of the Allahabad High Court.

Gonsalves says no criminal case can be made out against Zubair. "The foundation of this case is a tweet. We seek quashing of proceedings, and questions of police or judicial custody are irrelevant now. There's no case made out and the proceedings need to be quashed."

Zubair has approached the top court challenging the Allahabad High Court's June 10 order where it had refused to quash an FIR registered against him in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh saying that it was premature to interfere when the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

Filing the appeal against the High Court order, Zubair also sought direction to stay the investigation in the case and direction for UP police not to "proceed, prosecute or arrest" him on the basis of the FIR. The FIR was registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called Hindu seers Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop "hate mongers" on Twitter.

The FIR was lodged against Zubai on June 1 under Section 295 (A) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act at the Khairabad police station in Sitapur district for deliberately "outraging religious feelings" of the seers.

His appeal in the apex court has said that the allegations of the FIR against him are "absolutely false and baseless". He claimed to be innocent and said he said that he has not committed any offence. Zubair is already in judicial custody in a case registered by the Delhi police for allegedly hurting religious sentiments over a tweet posted by him in 2018.

(With ANI Inputs)