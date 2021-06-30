It also directed the authorities to issue appropriate guidelines for simplification of the process of issuance of death certificates for Covid fatalities.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to come up with a fresh set of guidelines to ascertain the minimum ex-gratia amount that can be paid to the family members of those who lost their lives due to the COVID-19 pandemic within six weeks. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah also directed the Union of India to frame guidelines to pay ex-gratia compensation to the families of those who died due to COVID-19.

The top court also said that it cannot direct the Centre to fix a particular amount of financial help but the government can fix the minimum standard of an amount to be paid as ex-gratia to family members of those who lost their lives due to COVID-19 while keeping various aspects in mind. It also directed the authorities to issue appropriate guidelines for simplification of the process of issuance of death certificates for Covid fatalities.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan