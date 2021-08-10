The Supreme Court has held 8 parties, including the BJP and the Congress, guilty of contempt. The parties were fined Rs 1 Lakh each and Rs 5 Lakh on NCP and CPM for not widely publicizing the criminal records of their candidates ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday (August 10) held 8 parties, including the BJP and the Congress, guilty of contempt. The parties were fined Rs 1 Lakh each and Rs 5 Lakh on NCP and CPM for not widely publicizing the criminal records of their candidates ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections in 2020.

Earlier in the day, the SC said that no criminal cases against sitting and former MPs and MLAs can be withdrawn by state governments, without prior orders from the state High Courts.

"No criminal case against sitting (former) MPs and MLAs can be withdrawn by the State Govts without prior orders from the State High Court," a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Vineet Saran said.

The SC also held that political parties must make criminal records of their poll candidates public within 48 hours of their selection.

"Despite repeated appeals, political parties refuse to wake up from deep slumber. Political lawmakers will wake up soon and carry out major surgery for weeding out the malignancy of criminalization of politics," the bench added.

The bench was hearing the petition filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, seeking an order to bar convicted MLAs and MPs from contesting elections for life and setting up special courts and rapid disposal of cases against them.

The BJP, Congress, as well as five other parties, were fined Rs 1 lakh each while the CPM and Nationalist Congress Party were fined Rs 5 lakh.

"Though we want to do something urgently, our hands are tied, we can't encroach the domain of the legislature," the bench remarked.

The SC concluded that the judges hearing such cases in CBI courts and special courts will continue to do so till further orders, and set the next date of hearing as August 25.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha