SC Extends Interim Bail For Alt News Co-Founder Mohd Zubair In UP Hate Speech Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to Alt News Co-founder Mohammed Zubair till further orders. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna posted the matter for hearing on September 7 and also granted four weeks to the Uttar Pradesh government to file a response to Zubair's plea.

The apex court's order came on fact-checker Mohammad Zubair's plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered against him in UP's Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers 'hate mongers'.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government sought time to file an affidavit on Zubair's plea. Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, representing Zubair, told the bench that his interim bail was only for five days and is expiring today. To this, the bench said that it will continue the interim bail of Zubair.

"State seeks time to file a counter-affidavit. Reply to be filed within 4 weeks and rejoinder within 2 weeks thereafter. Interim bail in the Sitapur FIR case shall continue. List for final disposal on September 7, 2022," the bench stated in its order.

Zubair has challenged the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash an FIR registered against him by Uttar Pradesh police in Sitapur for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers 'hate mongers'. Last week, the apex court granted interim bail for five days to Zubair in the FIR registered against him in Sitapur.

The top court had made it clear that the interim bail order was only with respect to FIR lodged in Sitapur against Zubair and it has nothing to do with the case registered in Delhi.

Imposing conditions on bail, the apex court had said that he shall not tamper with electronic evidence in Bangalore or anywhere else. He shall not tweet regarding the case, the bench had said. It also made it clear that this order will also not impede the investigation or seizure of evidence in the Sitapur case.

The Supreme Court was hearing Zubair's plea seeking protection from arrest and challenging the Allahabad High Court order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Zubair had approached the top court saying that it was premature to interfere when the investigation was at a preliminary stage.

The FIR was registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called Hindu seers Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, Bajrang Muni and Anand Swaroop "hate mongers" on Twitter. The FIR was lodged against Zubair on June 1 under Section 295 (A) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act at the Khairabad police station in Sitapur district for deliberately "outraging religious feelings" of the seers.

(With ANI Inputs)