The Allahabad High Court, earlier in September, ordered the immediate release of Kafeel Khan, who was "illegally" detained by the UP Police over his speech against the CAA at the Aligarh Muslim University last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a setback for the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government, the Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal made by the Uttar Pradesh government against the Allahabad High Court's earlier order to quash the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan under the National Security Act (NSA).

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which was hearing the Uttar Pradesh government's plea challenging the high court's September 1 verdict, said it is “a good judgement. We will not interfere in the judgement. However, the observation will not impact any other proceedings,” said the bench, also comprising justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the state, told the bench that observation made by the high court exonerates Khan in the criminal proceedings. However, the bench observed that criminal cases will be decided on its own merit. “Criminal cases will be decided on their own merits,” the bench said.

The Allahabad High Court, earlier in September, ordered the immediate release of Kafeel Khan, who was "illegally" detained by the UP Police over his speech against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at the prestigious Aligarh Muslim University last year, saying his speech at the AMU didn't promote hatred or violence and gave a call for national integrity.

The high court had said that the Aligarh district magistrate, who had passed the order for Khan's detention, did a "selective reading" of his speech, "ignoring its true intent". The high court had allowed the petition filed by Khan's mother, Nuzhat Parveen, and said the detention order by the district magistrate was illegal.

Kafeel Khan is a lecturer at the Department of Paediatrics, Baba Raghav Das Medical College (BRD Medical College), Gorakhpur. Khan had hit the headlines after the 2017 tragedy at BRD Medical College, in which several children died due to a lack of oxygen cylinders. Initially, he was hailed as a saviour for arranging emergency oxygen cylinders but later faced action along with nine other doctors and staff members of the hospital, all of whom were released on bail later.

