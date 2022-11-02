SC Dismisses Plea Challenging DY Chandrachud’s Appointment As Next CJI

THE SUPREME Court of India on Wednesday dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Dhananjay Yashwant Chandrachud as next Chief Justice Of India. CJI-designate, Justice DY Chandrachud is set to take oath as 50th Chief Justice Of India on November 9.

The apex court dismissed the plea by calling the entire petition “misconceived”. "Having heard the counsel, we see no reason to hear, we find the entire petition to be misconceived," a bench of the Supreme Court said.

The bench was led by incumbent CJI Uday Umesh Lalit who dismissed the plea which cited certain judicial orders and alleged conflict of interest.

Earlier, CJI UU Lalit recommended the name of Chandrachud as his successor to the centre on October 11. Justice Chandrachud will serve as the CJI for two years till November 10, 2024.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit agreed to hear the plea during the day itself, instead of Thursday.

UU Lalit said, "Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12:45 pm today itself.”

DY Chandrachud was a judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000 until he was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013. He was elevated to the apex court on May 13, 2016.

Son of the former Chief Justice, YV Chandrachud who was the CJI between 1978 and 1985, Chandrachud took so many historic decisions including the landmark decision in Ayodhya case, the Sabrimala case, decriminalisation of section 377.

Very recently he took a big decision allowing unmarried women for medical termination of pregnancy. He passed judgement to ensure the choices of women in society and workspaces. He also passed a landmark judgement making privacy a fundamental right.