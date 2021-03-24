The apex court also asked Param Bir Singh that why he has not made Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh a party in his petition as the allegations are levelled against him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain the plea of former Mumbai Police Commissioner, Param Bir Singh, seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged corruption charges levelled by him against Maharashtra Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh. The top court asked Param Bir Singh to first approach the Bombay High Court.

During the hearing, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said that the 'allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner against Maharashtra home minister are very serious' and asked senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Param Bir Singh, why he is not approaching Bombay High Court for seeking CBI probe.

"No doubt the matter is quite serious, it also appears a lot of material in the public domain due to personas falling apart," the Bench observed while asking Mukul Rohatgi to approach the Bombay High Court.



"There is now another angle to it. The concerned parties were quite hunky-dory for very long. Now having fallen apart, one is making the allegation against the other. It is a serious matter no doubt. The High Court is competent to deal with this issue," the apex court said.

The apex court also asked Param Bir Singh that why he has not made Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh a party in his petition as the allegations are levelled against him.

The Bench in its order stated, "The petitioner withdraw the petition with liberty to approve the High Court. They will file a plea today and would like the matter to be taken tomorrow. Liberty to approach the High Court granted."

Singh on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court claiming that Deshmukh "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar and he "did not succumb" to the pressure.

Singh, who was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case, has also challenged the government's order to transfer him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

In his plea, he also repeated the graft allegations he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

Singh, who was recently transferred, has alleged wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices". However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police officer made these false allegations to save himself from legal action.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan