SC Dismisses BJP MP Manoj Tiwari's Plea To Lift Ban On Firecrackers In Delhi

THE Supreme Court on Monday denied lifting the ban on firecrackers in Delhi while hearing a plea moved by the Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manoj Tiwari, reported Law Beat.

This comes after Tiwari challenged the Delhi government's decision to ban the purchase, sale, and manufacture of firecrackers in the national capital till January 2023 keeping in view the rise in pollution.

Supreme Court questioned Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, "Are you a permanent resident of NCR? Have you seen the condition after Diwali?" as quoted by Law Beat. The question comes after Jha submitted that at least green crackers should be allowed.

The apex court after a few submissions did not dismiss the plea and agreed to hear take up the BJP leader's plea with connected matters.

Tiwari in his plea has sought fresh guidelines to be issued to all the states in connection to the sale, purchasing and manufacture, and bursting of the firecrackers.

Earlier this month, the Delhi government extended a complete ban on the sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2023, in the national capital, informed Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said.

Taking to Twitter, Rai further said that an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban.

"This time there will also be a ban on online sale/delivery of firecrackers in Delhi. This restriction will remain in force till January 1, 2023. An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, DPCC, and Revenue Department for strict enforcement of the ban," he said.

"In order to save people from the danger of pollution in Delhi, like last year, this time also the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers are being completely banned so that people's lives can be saved," he added.

Keeping in view the dangerous condition of Delhi's air pollution during Diwali for the last three years, last year too the government imposed a complete ban on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers.

The government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness.

Back in 2020, the Chief Minister had also appealed to traders, not to stock crackers to avoid losses that they had to incur due to the late imposition of the ban.

In 2020, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a total ban on the sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from November 9 midnight to November 30 midnight.