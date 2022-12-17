SC Dismisses Bilkis Bano's Plea Seeking Review Of Its Order Directing Gujarat To Consider Release Of 11 Convicts

THE SUPREME Court on Saturday dismissed the review petition filed by Bilkis Bano challenging the top court's May order asking the Gujarat government to release the 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gang rape and murder case in accordance with the state's 1992 remission policy.

In the review petition, Bano said that Maharashtra's remission policy should be applied in the present case, instead of the 1992 remission policy of Gujarat since the trial had happened in Maharashtra.

A bench of judges headed by Justice Ajay Rastogi dismissed the review plea of Bano who had challenged the apex court's May judgement which had held that remission of the convicts should be considered as per the policy existing at the time of conviction.

"I am directed to inform you that the review petition above mentioned filed in Supreme Court was dismissed by the court on December 13, 2022," read a communication sent to Bano's counsel Shobha Gupta by the Supreme Court's assistant registrar.

Bano, besides filing a review petition, also filed a plea challenging the premature release of 11 convicts, who had gang-raped her and murdered her family members during the 2002 Godhra riots. Bilkis said that even being the victim of the crime, she had no clue about any such process of remission or premature release initiated.

In its affidavit, the Gujarat government defended remission granted to convicts, saying they completed 14 years of sentence in prison and their "behaviour was found to be good". The State government said it has considered the cases of all 11 convicts as per the policy of 1992 and remission was granted on August 10, 2022, and the Central government government also approved the ore-mature release of convicts.

It is pertinent to note that the remission was not granted under the circular governing grant of remission to prisoners as part of the celebration of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", it has said. "State government considered all the opinions and decided to release 11 prisoners since they have completed 14 years and above in prisons and their behaviour was found to be good," the affidavit treads.

The government had also questioned the locus standi of petitioners who filed the PIL challenging the decision saying they are outsiders to the case. The pleas said they have challenged the order of competent authority of the government of Gujarat by way of which 11 persons accused in a set of heinous offences committed in Gujarat were allowed to walk free on August 15, 2022, pursuant to remission being extended to them.

The Gujarat government released the 11 convicts, who were sentenced to life imprisonment, on August 15. All the 11 life-term convicts in the case were released as per the remission policy prevalent in Gujarat at the time of their conviction in 2008.

In March 2002 during the post-Godhra riots, Bano was allegedly gang-raped and left to die with 14 members of her family, including her three-year-old daughter. She was five months pregnant when rioters attacked her family in Vadodara.

