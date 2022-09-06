SC Directs Centre To Convene Meeting Of Punjab, Haryana To Resolve SYL Canal Dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting between the Punjab and Haryana governments to resolve the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abhay S Oka, and Vikram Nath asked the central government to hold a meeting of both states and gave them four months to report back.

During the hearing, the bench stated that natural resources must be shared, especially given the security situation in Punjab.

"Water is a natural resource that all living beings, whether individuals or states, must learn to share. The issue cannot be viewed from the perspective of a single city or state. "It is natural wealth that must be shared, and the mechanism for doing so must be worked out," said Justice Kaul.

Speaking on behalf of the Ministry, KK Venugopal stated that the Centre is attempting to bring the states of Punjab and Haryana together.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Union Jal Shakti Ministry to convene a meeting between the Punjab and Haryana governments to resolve the Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal dispute.

The apex court has now scheduled a hearing for January 19, 2023, and has requested a progress report on the case.

The Apex Court was hearing the Haryana-Punjab SYL Canal dispute.

Venugopal also said that Punjab is not cooperating in the investigation.

"The Centre wrote a letter to Punjab's new Chief Minister in April, but there was no response," he said.

In response, the bench directed all parties to cooperate. "Either they sit and talk, or the court orders the decree to be carried out. These problems must not be allowed to fester... "It will allow forces that may not be friendly to the country to intervene and act," observed the Apex Court.

On July 28, 2020, the Supreme Court directed the Chief Ministers of both states to try to resolve the dispute amicably.

The Ministry had previously held several meetings, attended by the Chief Secretaries of the two states, but the results were inconclusive.

The issue stems from a contentious water-sharing agreement signed in 1981 after Haryana was formed from Punjab in 1966. The SYL canal was to be built for effective water allocation, and the two states were required to build their portions within their respective territories.

While Haryana built its portion of the canal, Punjab halted construction after the first phase, resulting in multiple cases.The Punjab government passed a law in 2004 that unilaterally cancelled the SYL agreement and other such pacts. However, the Supreme Court overturned this law in 2016. Later, Punjab went ahead and returned to the landowners the acquired land on which the canal was to be built.