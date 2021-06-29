The top court also issued a slew of directions to Centre and state governments relating to the welfare of migrant workers due to COVID-9 and directed state governments to provide dry ration to them till the pandemic ends.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the states and Union Territories to implement the 'One Nation, One Nation' scheme by July 31 and asked the Centre to provide dry ration for free distribution among migrant workers and continue community kitchens for migrant workers till the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

A bench of justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah also issued a slew of directions to Centre and state governments to ensure food security, cash transfers and other welfare measures for migrant workers who faced distress again due to curfews and lockdowns in various parts of the country during the second wave of COVID-19.

The top court also asked the Centre to develop a portal in consultation with National Informatics Centre (NIC) to register unorganised and migrant workers and complete the portal and commence the process not later than July 31, 2021.

The Supreme Court also asked the Centre to keep allocating food grains to the states, UTs for distribution among migrant workers for free till the pandemic situation exists.

The top court's direction came on the plea by activists Anjali Bharadwaj, Harsh Mander and Jagdeep Chhokar seeking implementation of welfare measures for migrant workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application was filed in the suo motu case initiated by the top court last year to address migrant labourer crisis during the national lockdown. During the hearing, the top court said, its main concern is that benefits which are meant for migrant workers must reach them and stressed the process of their registration is woefully slow.

The top court said the Centre and state governments must expedite registration of migrant workers and also those working in the unorganised sectors. On June 11, the top court while reserving the judgment in the matter had asked the West Bengal government to immediately implement one nation one ration card scheme.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan