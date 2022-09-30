SC Collegium Recommends Three New Chief Justices For HCs, Transfers Two

THE Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice UU Lalit, has recommended the transfer of two Chief Justices of high courts and elevation of three judges as Chief Justices of three high courts.

The collegium made the recommendations in its meeting held on September 28, a statement by the Supreme Court said. The collegium also comprises Justices D Y Chandrachud, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abdul Nazeer and K M Joseph.

The SC collegium proposed tansfers of Justice S Muralidhar from Orissa High Court to Madras High Court and Justice Pankaj Mithal from Jammu and Kashmir High Court to Rajasthan High Court. Justice Muralidhar's parent high court is Delhi High Court, and Justice Mithal's is Allahabad High Court.

Further, the collegium recommended elevation of three judges of high courts, the apex court said in another statement.

It has been proposed that Justice Jaswant Singh, who is currently judge of Orissa High Court, be elevated to Chief Justice of Orissa High Court; Bombay High Court judge justice PB Varle to Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court; and Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey to Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

The collegium also recommended the three high court judges: Justice Sanjaya Kumar Mishra from Uttarakhand High Court to Jharkhand High Court; Justice K Vinod Chandran from Kerala High Court to Bombay High Court; and, Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh from Jharkhand High Court to Tripura High Court.