SC Collegium Recommends Elevation Of Five HC Judges To Supreme Court

The Supreme Court Collegium, at its meeting on Tuesday, recommended the elevation of the five high court judges to the apex court.

The Collegium recommended elevations of three Chief Justices and two judges of the high courts to the Supreme Court.

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court, Justice PV Sanjay Kumar and Chief Justice of Manipur High Court were the names recommended for elevation to the top court.

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah of Patna High Court and Justice Manoj Misra of Allahabad High Court were also recommended for the elevation of the Supreme Court.

A statement uploaded on the apex court website said: "The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 13 December 2022 has resolved to recommend elevation of the following Chief Justices/Judges of the High Courts, as Judges in the Supreme Court: Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court (parent high court (PHC): Allahabad); Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice, Patna High Court (PHC: Himachal Pradesh); Justice P.V. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice, Manipur High Court (PHC: Telangana); Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna High Court; and Justice Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad High Court."

On Monday, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Dipankar Datta took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court.

The Department of Justice in the Union Law Ministry issued a notification announcing the appointment of Justice Datta on Sunday as the top court judge.

After the appointment of Justice Datta, the number of judges in the apex court has now increased to 28. The sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court is 34, including the Chief Justice of India.