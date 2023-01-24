SC Collegium Making 'Secret' Reports Public A Matter Of Grave Concern: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju was responding to the questions concerning some recent resolutions of the Supreme Court Collegium. (Image Credit: ANI.)

LAW MINISTER Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that the disclosure to the public of some sensitive reports of the Intelligence Bureau and Research and Analysis Wing by the Supreme Court Collegium was a “matter of grave concern”.

The law minister said that the intelligence agency officials work secretly and if their findings were made public, they would "think twice" about their future actions.

He was responding to questions concerning some recent resolutions of the Supreme Court Collegium, which were made public last week and contained sections of IB and RAW reports on specific names recommended by the top court for appointment as high court judges.

While rejecting the intelligence inputs, the Collegium had reiterated the names to the government earlier this month.

"Putting the sensitive or secret reports of RAW and IB in the public domain is a matter of grave concern on which I will react at an appropriate time," Kiren Rijiju told reporters at a Law Ministry event, as reported by PTI.

(With Agency Inputs.)