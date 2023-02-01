SC Collegium Backs Elevation Of Two HC Judges To Apex Court, Says Inclusion And Diversity Important

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended that names of senior justices Rajesh Bindal (left) and Aravind Kumar (right) for elevation to the top court. (Image credit: Twitter)

ALLAHABAD High Court Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Gujarat High Court Judge Aravind Kumar’s names have been recommended to Centre for elevation to the Supreme Court on Tuesday by the top court’s collegium. Currently the Supreme Court has a total of 27 judges, including the Chief Justice of India, when the sanctioned strength is of 34 justices.

The recommendation to elevate the Justice Bindal to the Supreme Court was agreed upon by all six members of the Collegium. However, Justice KM Joseph expressed his reservation on the name of Justice Kumar, a resolution uploaded on the top court’s website informed.

Also Watch:

Justices S K Kaul, M R Shah, Ajay Rastogi, and Sanjiv Khanna are the other members of the collegium alongside CJI Chandrachud and Justice Joseph.

On December 13, the Supreme Court collegium had recommended five judges for elevation to the top court - Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Pankaj Mittal, Chief Justice of Patna High Court Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice Manipur High Court Sanjay Kumar, Patna High Court Judge Ahsanuddin Amanullah, and Judge of Allahabad High Court Manoj Mishra.

The Collegium has also informed that the above mentioned judges “shall have precedence over these two names recommended presently for appointment to the Supreme Court”. The Centre is yet to accept the earlier recommendations.

"Therefore, the appointments of five judges recommended on December 13, 2022 should be notified separately and earlier in point of time before the two judges recommended by this resolution," the Collegium said, on Tuesday, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Justice Bindal had become the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court on October 11, 2021. Before that he was appointed as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 22, in 2006.

"Mr Justice Bindal stands at Serial No. 02 in the combined All-India-seniority of High Court Judges. He is the senior most Judge hailing from the Punjab and Haryana High Court,” the resolution noted.

"While recommending his name, the Collegium has taken into consideration the fact that the Punjab and Haryana High Court which is one of the largest High Courts with a sanctioned strength of eighty-five judges is not adequately represented on the Bench of the Supreme Court. The High Court of Punjab and Haryana is a common High Court for two States," the resolution added.

Appointed first as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court on June 26, 2009, Justice Aravind Kumar was made a permanent judge on December 7, 2012.

"He was elevated as Chief Justice of the High Court of Gujarat on 13 October 2021. Mr Justice Aravind Kumar stands at Sl. No.26 in the combined All-India-seniority of High Court Judges," the resolution informed.

The resolution also noted that there is a need to ensure diversity and inclusion in the Supreme Court by ensuring "the representation of High Courts which are not represented or are inadequately represented" in the top court. Besides gender diversity and the representation of minorities, the Collegium also considered that “persons from marginalized and backward segments of society” should be recommended for elevation to the top court, the resolution said.

(With agency inputs)