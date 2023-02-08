SC Bench To Relook Release Of Convicts In Chhawla Rape Case After Acquitted Commits Murder

Supreme Court has received a review petition from the Delhi Police challenging the acquittal of all three convicts in the Chhawla gang rape and murder case.(Image Credit: ANI.)

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday gave its nod to form a bench to look into the review petition registered by the Delhi Police challenging the acquittal of the three convicts in the Chhawla gang rape case. The bench reviewing the matter includes Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Bela M Trivedi, and Justice S Ravindra Bhatt.

The apex court has received a review petition from the Delhi Police challenging the acquittal of all three convicts in the Chhawla gang rape and murder case. One of the convicts was arrested in a robbery-murder case in January of this year, following his release from prison, the police said.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who was representing the Delhi Police said that one of the accused who was acquitted by the court has recently slit the throat of a person. Mehta said this while filing the plea in the apex court.

Mehta said that a bench comprising three judges headed by the then CJI announced the verdict which acquitted all the criminals who were accused of abducting a 19-year-old girl while she was returning from her workplace on February 9, 2012.

“What I am saying is that all these accused, who were acquitted are hardened criminals. Therefore, we are seeking a review of last year’s verdict,” Tushar Mehta said.

However, CJI Chandrachud said that he will constitute a bench of himself and Justices Bela M Trivedi, and Ravindra Bhatt. Mehta further urged the court to hear the review plea in open court. The bench also said that the decision to hold an open court hearing depends on the new bench.

Police officers familiar with the issue said that the man who was acquitted by the apex court in 2012 in the Chhawla gang rape and murder case and his accomplice killed an auto-rickshaw driver on January 26 because they were looking for a ‘soft target’.

What Was Chhawla Rape & Murder Case?

In the Chhawla case, three people Rahul, Ravi and Vinod were accused of abducting a 19-year-old girl while she was returning from her workplace on February 9, 2012. After the investigation, the police found a mutilated body of the girl near Rewari in Haryana on February 14 with multiple wounds. The autopsy report of the victim read that she was attacked, and raped and acid was poured on her eyes.