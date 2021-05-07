COVID Third Wave: The Supreme Court asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave well in advance and create a buffer stock to prevent panic among the public.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that according to experts, a third wave of COVID-19 in the country was inevitable which will affect children and emphasised on the need to prepare for the same including vaccinating people of age groups with young children. It asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave well in advance and create a buffer stock to prevent panic among the public.

