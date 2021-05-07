SC asks Centre to prepare for third wave of COVID-19 which may affect children, ensure their vaccination
COVID Third Wave: The Supreme Court asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave well in advance and create a buffer stock to prevent panic among the public.
Updated: Fri, 07 May 2021 12:17 AM IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that according to experts, a third wave of COVID-19 in the country was inevitable which will affect children and emphasised on the need to prepare for the same including vaccinating people of age groups with young children. It asked the Centre to prepare for the third wave well in advance and create a buffer stock to prevent panic among the public.
