New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea seeking action against those who made hate speeches during the recent ‘Dharam Sansad' held at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana took note of the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal that no action has been taken against those who made the hate speeches despite the registration of FIR.

“I have moved this PIL in respect of what happened in Dharam Sansad in Haridwar on December 17, and 19th. We are living in difficult times where slogan in country has changed from ‘Satyamev Jayate',” Sibal said. “Alright , we will take up the matter,” the CJI said.

The bench also asked Sibal whether some inquiry is going on? Sibal replied that FIRs have been filed, but no arrest has been made so far and added that without the court's intervention no action will be taken. After a brief hearing, the bench agreed to take up the matter.

The petitioners - a journalist, a judge, and a Supreme Court advocate - have moved the apex court seeking urgent intervention in the matter pertaining to the hate speeches delivered between December 17-19 last year, in separate two events -- one organised in Haridwar by one Yati Narsinghanand.

Reportedly, several Hindu religious leaders, who addressed the gathering, called upon the community to take up arms against Muslims. The petition seeks independent and impartial investigation into the incidents of hate speeches against the Muslim community by an SIT.

