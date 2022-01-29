New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday withdrew its guidelines for pregnant women, saying the bank has always been proactive towards the "care and empowerment" of its women employees, who constitute around 25 per cent of its workforce.

However, it said that the revised guidelines were only intended "to provide clarity on health parameters where instructions were not clear or were very old."

"During the COVID period, as per government instructions, pregnant women employees were exempted from attending office and allowed to Work From Home," the SBI said in a statement.

"However, in view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instructions regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter," it added.

This comes hours after the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the SBI, seeking the withdrawal of the guidelines. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal had said that the guidelines are "discriminatory" and "illegal".

"State Bank of India seems to have issued guidelines preventing women who are over 3 months pregnant from joining service & have termed them as ‘temporarily unfit'. This is both discriminatory and illegal. We have issued a Notice to them seeking withdrawal of this anti women rule," Maliwal had tweeted.

The SBI guidelines had said that a women candidate would be considered fit in case of pregnancy which is less than 3 months. However, the bank's move had received criticism from certain sections, including from the All India State Bank of India Employees' Association.

"However, if pregnancy is of more than three months, she will be considered temporarily unfit and she may be allowed to join within four months after delivery of child," the SBI guidelines for new recruits and promotees dated December 31, 2021 said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma