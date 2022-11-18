Savarkar Row: Rahul Gandhi's Comments Rattles MVA Alliance; BJP Questions 'Bharat Todo' Mindset

Thackeray said that his party respects Savarkar and he does not approve of the remarks by Rahul Gandhi.

CONGRESSMAN Jairam Ramesh stated on Sunday that the opinions of Thackeray and Gandhi have nothing to do with the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance amid the present developments and remarks of various leaders about Rahul Gandhi's criticism of Savarkar. Meanwhile, Sambit Patra also attacked Rahul, calling his 'Bharat Jodo' as 'Bharat Todo'.

Here Are the Most Recent Developments:

1. Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, said on Friday that he spoke to Sanjay Raut on this issue and asked him whether this would weaken the alliance that Congress had with Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), to which Raut replied, "No."

2. Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, said that coming to Maharashtra and commenting on Savarkar won't be accepted by the Congress leaders in the state. He also slammed the BJP, claiming that Savarkar is not being honoured with the Bharat Ratna despite the fact that the party has been in power for ten years.

3. Uddhav Thackeray was invited to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but he did not join. However, his son, Aaditya Thackeray, joined the yatra and walked along with Rahul Gandhi.

5. The comment by Rahul on Savarkar has sparked a massive political row, with various leaders from different political affiliations criticising it. BJP Spokesperson, Sambit Patra told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi has insulted Veer Savarkar. He is the pride of the country. The words that he used for Savarkar are extremely shameful and deplorable."

6. Savarkar's grandson Ranjit Savarkar also lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station in Mumbai against Rahul for allegedly insulting Savarkar. However, no first information report has been registered yet, a police official told the news agency PTI, adding that a probe was on. Another case was filed by a functionary, Vandana Dongre, of the Shinde-led faction, alleging that the statements by Gandhi hurt the sentiments of citizens.

7. Earlier on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that Savarkar betrayed leaders like M.K. Gandhi, Sardar Patel, and Jawaharlal Nehru by signing an apology letter to the British before independence.

8 "Sir, I beg to remain your most obedient servant," and signed on to it. Savarkar helped the British. He betrayed leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Patel by signing the letter out of fear," Gandhi said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

9. The Shiv Sena had made an alliance with Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and Congress after the Maharashtra elections in 2019.

10. The statement by Congress leader Rahul has reportedly led to a rift between the leaders.